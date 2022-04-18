Violent Easter Sunday in New Orleans injures several with at least 1 killed

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An early morning shooting left a woman injured in New Orleans, police announced on Monday.

NOPD reports that just before 6 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Gentilly Boulevard and Paris Avenue for a call of a shooting.

Immediate details of the shooting were unclear, however, NOPD did report a woman was transported to an area hospital by EMS with a single gunshot wound. Her age was not listed.

Several hours later, detectives announced the location of the shooting had changed to the 6200 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East, roughly 4 miles away.

The case has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with additional information to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers through an online tip form or by calling 504-822-1111.