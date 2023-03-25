NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A person is dead after a shooting in the Seventh Ward Saturday (March 25th).

It happened at the intersection of Pauger and Villere Streets.

There are no updates on the victim’s condition at this time. The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

