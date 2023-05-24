NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in the Little Woods neighborhood.

On Wednesday (May 24th), the New Orleans Police Department received a report of shots fired in the 7000 block of Martin Drive around 6:50 p.m. At the scene officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.

The incident remains under investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released pending an official autopsy and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.