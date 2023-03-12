NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in Central City Sunday (Mar. 12th).

It happened around 10:00 a.m. when officers responded to a call of a man down in the 1900 block of Josephine Street.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

The victim’s identity will be released after the cornoer’s office determines the official cause of death and notifies the next of kin.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide section at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

