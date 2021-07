NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Sewerage & Water Board employee shot his co-worker to death Thursday morning, according to NOPD.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Franklin Avenue.

It’s unclear if the two were on the clock when the shooting happened. NOPD says the victim died at the hospital.

As of 4:45 p.m. the suspect has not been booked an NOPD spokesperson said.

The Sewerage & Water Board confirmed the two were co-workers, but declined further comment.