NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in locating a wanted man in connection to a shooting investigation that happened on April 19.

According to police, 45-year-old Nino Verde is wanted for aggravated second-degree battery.

Reports show that on April 19, Verde and another person got into an argument, the victim in the incident reportedly left the scene and returned shortly after.

When the victim came back to the scene Verde had a firearm in his possession and allegedly shot the victim according to police.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Nino Verde’s location is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.