NOPD seeks two women in connection with French Quarter shooting

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a suspect and a person of interest in the investigation of a shooting on January 9 in the 100 block of Carondelet Street.

According to NOPD, at approximately 11:35 p.m., the subject pictured at top subject allegedly shot the victim during a physical altercation within the 100 block of Carondelet Street. After the shooting, the suspect fled in the above pictured burgundy older model Nissan Altima bearing an unknown temporary license plate. The suspect is described as a black female in her early 30s with long straight black hair. The subject goes by the nickname of “Skully.”

Additionally, a person of interest (pictured at bottom) has been identified and is sought for questioning only at this time. The person of interest is believed to have been involved in the physical altercation in which the victim was struck by gunfire. The person of interest fled with the above listed suspect in the same vehicle. The person of interest is described as a black female in her early 30s with long straight black hair with several tattoos on her hands and chest. The subject goes by the nickname of “Peaches”.

Anyone with additional information on this incident, the pictured suspect and/or the pictured person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.