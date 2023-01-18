NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 41-year-old Kristian Lumpkin in connection to a burglary on (Jan. 16).

The incident happened in the 2300 block of North Broad at an apartment complex. Through investigation, Lumpkin has been identified as the alleged perpetrator in the burglary.

Lumpkin is wanted on simple burglary charges. Her last known address was in Carrierre, Mississippi.

Anyone with information as to Lumpkin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

