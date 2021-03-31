NOPD seeks suspect in Seventh Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking to identify and locate a suspect in the investigation of an aggravated battery by shooting that occurred at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at the intersection of North Roman and Touro streets.
During the investigation, the pictured subject (below) was developed as the perpetrator.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured suspect is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.