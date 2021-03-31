NOPD seeks suspect in Seventh Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking to identify and locate a suspect in the investigation of an aggravated battery by shooting that occurred at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at the intersection of North Roman and Touro streets.

During the investigation, the pictured subject (below) was developed as the perpetrator.

Seventh Ward Shooting Suspect (Photo: Courtesy NOPD)

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured suspect is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.