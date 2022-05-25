NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department has identified the person wanted in connection to the May 24 shooting in the Little Woods area.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Donta Morris as a suspect in an aggravated battery by shooting incident in the 14900 block of Curran Boulevard.

Investigation revealed Morris as the person responsible and he is now wanted on one count of second-degree aggravated battery.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Donta Morris’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.