NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in locating a person of interest for questioning in connection to a homicide that occurred in the 2400 block of Canal Street.

It happened on Nov. 27. Police released surveillance video that they say shows the person.

The person is only wanted for questioning in the investigation. Detectives believe he could have critical information in the case.

The surveillance video of the person of interest can be viewed below.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the person of interest is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Department 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

