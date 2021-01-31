NOPD seeks St. Claude stabbing homicide suspect, 2008 Saturn Vue

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating a person of interest and a vehicle in the investigation of a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue.

During the investigation, the subject and vehicle were reported to have been involved in the incident. The vehicle is possibly a 2008 Saturn Vue, with heavy damage to the front drive side quarter panel.

Following the incident, the subject and vehicle fled east on St. Claude Avenue.

The pictured subject is considered to be a person of interest and is sought only for questioning at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.