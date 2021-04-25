NOPD seeks persons of interest in Bourbon St. shooting that wounded 5

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has secured images of three men who may possess information regarding a midnight shooting that wounded five in the 300 block of Bourbon Street in the wee hours of the morning on Saturday.

The three subjects are not currently wanted on criminal charges in this investigation. However, NOPD Eighth District detectives feel the subjects have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to interview them.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured persons of interest is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.