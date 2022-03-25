NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in locating a person of interest in a homicide investigation that happened on March 4, 2022.

According to NOPD, the incident happened in the 8800 block of Bunker Hill Road.

Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have identified 22-year-old Karl Parker as a person of interest in this case.

Parker is not wanted on criminal charges. Detectives think he may have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to interview him.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of the listed person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. James Fyfe at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.