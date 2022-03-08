NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in locating a person of interest for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide on February 18, 2022, in the 400 block of South Broad Street.

The man is not currently wanted on criminal charges.

However, detectives think that he may have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to interview him.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Tanisha Smith at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.