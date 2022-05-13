NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in locating a wanted suspect.

According to NOPD, 23-year-old Shon R. Claiborne is wanted for reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Reports show that the incident happened on May 8, at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street.

Claiborne was observed driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Camaro SS with no visible license plate according to NOPD.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Shon Claiborne’s whereabouts to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.