NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection to an incident that happened in the Garden District on April 23.

According to NOPD, 25-year-old Johnquil Kelley and 24-year-old Alexis Linor are wanted for disturbing the peace, trespassing, and multiple counts of simple battery at a business located in the 1100 block of Saint Mary Street.

Reports show that the two women attacked multiple employees and patrons and refused to leave.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of the listed suspects is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.