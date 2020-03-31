NOPD seeking vehicle burglary suspects in Seventh District

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD needs help identifying suspects in a vehicle burglary that ended in gunshots.

The burglary happened around 5:30 a.m. on March 30.

Three unidentified suspects were caught on camera burglarizing vehicles on East Blue Ridge Court. Surveillance video of the incident can be viewed here.

During the vehicle burglary, one suspect discharged a firearm after being observed by one of the victims.

Anyone with information on this incident or the pictured suspects is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans anonymously at (504) 822-1111.