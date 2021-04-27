NOPD seeking to suspects in Mid-City car theft

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two subjects wanted for a car theft that occurred on April 21.

At around 10:46 p.m., the pictured dark colored vehicle (below) pulled into the Shell gas station located in the 4700 block of Canal Street.

Two unknown subjects waited for the victim to start pumping the gas before one subject entered her unlocked vehicle, started the vehicles with the keys left inside, and fled the area.

The stolen vehicle has been recovered.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the two unknown subjects is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.