NOPD seeking three persons of interest in homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking to locate three individuals identified as persons of interest in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on May 17, 2020, in the 8700 block of Hickory Street.

The three subjects observed in this video from NOPD were seen to be running on foot at the intersection of Hickory and Eagle streets at around the time of the incident.

The depicted subjects are not wanted for arrest at this time. However, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives feel they may have information valuable to the investigation and wish to question them.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured persons of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Nickolas Davis at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.