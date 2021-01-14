NOPD seeking suspect wanted in homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Samuel Hunter Jr., 28, in the investigation of a homicide on Dec. 25 in the 1700 block of Monroe Street.

Around 9:30 p.m., NOPD Second District officers responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of Monroe and Green Streets.

Upon arrival officer observed a man’s body on the sidewalk in front of a home located in the 1700 block of Monroe Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through investigation, detectives were able to develop and positively identify Hunter as the second of two suspects in this incident and have obtained a warrant for his arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.

Danny Hunter, 34, was previously arrested and booked on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with this investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Samuel Hunter Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Rayell Johnson at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.