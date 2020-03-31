NOPD seeking suspect wanted for aggravated battery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD needs help locating a suspect involved in an aggravated battery incident that occurred on March 30.

Thirty-four year old, Keyonita Thomas, got into an argument with the victim after Thomas was asked to move out of the victim’s apartment. Thomas allegedly grabbed a blade and swung several times at the victim and caused a deep laceration on the victim’s finger.

Please be advised that Thomas is possibly HIV positive and should be approached with caution.

Police are asking anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts to call NOPD Fourth District Detectives at (504) 658-6040 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.