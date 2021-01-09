NOPD seeking person of interest in New Orleans East Shooting

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating and identifying a person of interest in the investigation of a shooting on January 8 in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

According to NOPD, at approximately 3:44 p.m., the pictured dark-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows and no license plate was eastbound on Chef Menteur Highway when the front passenger allegedly rolled down their window and began to fire a handgun at the victims. One victim sustained a gunshot wound to the foot, while the other sustained a gunshot wound to the mouth. The vehicle never stopped and continued fleeing eastbound on Chef Menteur Highway.

The pictured person of interest is not wanted at this time in this investigation. However, detectives feel he may have information vital to the investigation and wish to question him.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.