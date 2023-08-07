Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking to locate and identify a person of interest whom they believe may have information about a homicide that occurred in the St. Roch neighborhood.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of North Prieur Street on June 21.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was brought to a hospital, where he later died.

The Orleans Parish coroner identified the victim as Leroy Butler III, 41.

NOPD detectives released a photo of a person whom they say is a person of interest.

They believe the person in the photo may have information related to the case.

Anyone with information about this homicide can contact the Homicide Unit at (504)-658-5300, Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

