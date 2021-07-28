NOPD seeking information surrounding armed carjacking

NOPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in an armed carjacking (Photo: NOPD).

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in an armed carjacking.

The crime occurred around 9 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Before approaching the victim, the suspect exited the black sedan (pictured). Upon confronting the victim, the perpetrator threatened her and demanded her keys.

The victim complied and the suspect left the scene in her car.

The car is described to be a 2008 White Nissan Altima with Louisiana license plate 211EQV.

The specific location of where the carjacking occurred is unknown. However, the crime was reported by NOPD Third District, which includes the areas of Lakeview, Gentilly and West End

This area also encompasses Dillard University, Southern University of New Orleans, Delgado Community College, University of New Orleans and City Park.

Anyone with any information involving the carjacking or the suspect is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030, call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.