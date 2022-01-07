NOPD seeking help to find suspect in December stabbing death in Bywater

NEW ORLEANS— The peace of this Bywater neighborhood was shattered on the morning of December 21st when one it’s residents was found by her roommate, murdered in her apartment.

Neighbor Lily Keber stated, “I woke up that morning and heard that a 26 year old woman had gotten stabbed in my block and I was terrified. The first thing I did was call every woman on my block to find out.”

What folks found out was that the victim was Boston native Taylore Jones, who’d only lived in the city for a short period of time and worked as a bartender at Cafe Negril in the Marigny.

According to Det. James Fyfe, of NOPD Homicide, “By all accounts, Ms Jones was an outgoing and extremely well liked 26 year old woman. Though she hadn’t lived in the city very long, she made an impression everyone she met here.”

Police are looking for a man seen on a nearby businesses’ surveillance footage, walking through this parking lot towards Jones’ apartment complex and running away from the same complex around the time they believe Jones was murdered.

Fyfe stated, “I would ask that viewers pay specific attention to what the individual was wearing, how they’re walking and how they’re running. And a potentially distinct key chain or belt buckle that seems to be dangling from their waistbands.”

Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest but neighbors say they won’t feel comfortable until the suspect is caught.

“As a woman on this block, I mean, in New Orleans you always have to watch your back, as a woman, but now it really hit hom,” said Keber.

Taylore Jones’ friends are planning a second line Monday in her honor to begin at Cafe Negril. They’re asking for donations on a GoFundMe page

The neighborhood is adjacent to the abandoned Naval Support Station on Poland Ave. and a couple of the residents voiced concerns to WGNO about the people that frequent that space. Those residents also voiced those concerns to police today, and the police stated that they haven’t ruled anyone out in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Fyfe directly at 504-658-5300.