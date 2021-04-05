NOPD seeks French Quarter stabbing suspect

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking a suspected perpetrator of an aggravated battery by cutting incident early Monday morning in the 700 block of St. Louis Street.

The pictured unknown male reportedly engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with the victim inside of an establishment.

The suspect, wearing a hat and hooded sweatshirt with “REACH FOR THE STARS” printed on the back, then allegedly left the scene on foot, returning after a short time brandishing an unknown object and then stabbed the victim in the abdomen.

The subject then fled the scene.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured suspect is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.