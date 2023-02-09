NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating five persons of interest in connection to a robbery that occurred Sunday (Jan. 15) in the Warehouse District.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of Julia Street around 3:30 a.m. when a group of five became involved in a physical altercation with a victim. Three of the suspects produced firearms hitting one of the victims. The victim’s firearm was also stolen.

Through investigation, detectives identified the suspects, pictured above, as person of interest in the incident. They are not wanted but officers believe they have critical information in the case.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact the Eighth District at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

