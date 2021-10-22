NOPD seeking 3 suspects for multiple charges

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the New Orleans Police Department announced they obtained arrest warrants for Kentay Lamothe, Kimberly Lamothe, and Jules Carter Jr. in the investigation of a domestic simple battery and false imprisonment incident on October 9, 2021, in the 6300 block of Woodland Highway.

Through investigation, NOPD Fourth District detectives determined that Kentay Lamothe accused the victim of stealing from him. Lamothe then reportedly took the victim’s property and prevented the victim from leaving a residence.

Over the course of nine days, Lamothe allegedly struck the victim with his hands multiple times causing severe injuries, and also reportedly strangled the victim. The victim reportedly managed to escape from the residence after nine days and sought medical treatment. It was later learned that the victim had an active protective order against Lamothe.

Detectives also determined that Kimberly Lamothe was present inside the residence when the victim was being falsely imprisoned and assisted in preventing the victim from leaving the residence, witnessed the battery of the victim, and made no attempt to assist the victim.

Detectives also determined that Carter was present inside the residence where the victim was being falsely imprisoned. Carter reportedly had knowledge of the incident and made no attempt to assist the victim.

Kentay Lamothe is wanted on charges of second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, violation of protective orders and theft.

Both Kimberly Lamothe and Carter are each wanted for principal to second-degree battery and false imprisonment.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of the wanted suspects is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.