NOPD: Double shooting on Chef Menteur, lanes temporarily closed

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a double-shooting in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on Monday afternoon.

According to the report, the incident happened at the New Orleans East location before 2:15 p.m.

The victims were transported via EMS to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The NOPD advised motorists that all three lanes have been temporarily blocked off at Chef Meteur at Stemway headed westbound and Chef Menteur at Downman headed eastbound.

This is an ongoing investigation.