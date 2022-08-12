NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in which one person was struck in the leg by gunfire on Friday evening.

Shortly before 5:00, the New Orleans Police Department responded to the 7800 block of Sail Street in New Orleans East, just east of Lincoln Beach. Detectives say when they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound, however, details on the victim’s age and severity of her injuries were unclear.

Police say the victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

The NOPD says the shooting is believed to be domestic. Information regarding a suspect or motive was unavailable in the early reports of the investigation.

Just two days earlier, police responded to the same block of Sail Street for another shooting in which a man was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. It is currently unknown if the shootings are related.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

