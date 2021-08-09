NOPD searching for vehicle of suspected Shubert Street shooter

2019 Dodge Ram allegedly used in the shooting on Shubert Street on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle of interest suspected in a shooting that occurred in the 7700 block of Shubert Street on Sunday night.

The incident left one man dead and three other victims – a male and two females – wounded.

The vehicle (shown above) is described as a black 2019 Dodge Ram bearing Louisiana license plate C885622. The truck is believed to have been used by the perpetrator in this incident.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.