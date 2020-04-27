NOPD searching for vehicle involved in auto burglary

NEW ORLEANS – Officers are requesting the public’s help locating the pictured vehicle believed to be involved in an auto burglary that happened on April 23.

Shortly after 10:00 a.m. on April 23, the vehicle burglary took place in a parking lot located in the 2000 block of Caton Street. Surveillance cameras captured the pictured beige Ford Expedition pull into the parking lot and then leave two minutes later.

The beige Ford Expedition matches the description of a vehicle involved in another auto burglary that happened on April 21 in the 1000 block of Filmore.

Anyone with information regarding the driver of the pictured vehicle or its location is asked to call NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.