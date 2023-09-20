Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are looking to locate a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Gentilly area on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Franklin and Filmore avenues.

Following an investigation, NOPD officials said investigators determined that a dark-colored SUV with an unknown license plate and possible front damage was the suspect car allegedly involved in the crash.

They said detectives are looking to find the car and its occupants at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash can call NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit Detective Michael Baldassaro at (504)-658-6205, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

