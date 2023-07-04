Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for a burglary in the Carrollton neighborhood.

NOPD officers say the incident happened in the 900 block of Pine Street on June 16.

Surveillance cameras captured the alleged suspect walking down the street before reportedly burglarizing an apartment in the area.

Video: New Orleans Police Department

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories