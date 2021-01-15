NOPD searching for two vehicles

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating two vehicles of interest and their occupants in respective Seventh District investigations.

According to NOPD, the dark-colored sedan pictured at left is believed to have been utilized in the commission of two aggravated battery by shootings, both on January 8. One in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway and another at the intersection of Morrison Road and Alabama Street.

Another vehicle, similar in color, year, make and model to the vehicle pictured at right is sought in the respective investigation of an aggravated assault and an aggravated battery by shooting on January 12 in the 9500 block of Hayne Boulevard.

The two vehicles are not believed to be related.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.