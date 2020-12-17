NOPD searching for two subjects in connection with multiple Garden District armed robberies

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested one subject and is searching for two additional subjects wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies and carjackings that occurred in the Sixth District.

According to NOPD, between November 25 and December 11 the subjects are accused of involvement in six armed robberies and carjackings in the Sixth District.

The first robbery occurred on November 25 in the 1000 block of Toledano Street where two subjects approached the victim and robbed her at gunpoint.

Then on November 27, in the 1100 block of Foucher Street, a victim’s vehicle was taken at gunpoint.

The third robbery occurred on December 6, in the 3200 block of Magazine Street. In that incident, the victim was pulled from her vehicle at gunpoint.

On December 9 in the 2200 block of General Taylor Street the victim was exiting her vehicle when she was approached by multiple subjects who produced firearms from inside a vehicle and took the victim’s purse and cell phone.

The fifth and sixth robberies occurred on December 11, 2020 in the 1100 block of Aline street and the intersection of Magazine & Philip Streets.

During the course of these investigations, Sixth District detectives identified Marvin King (B/M DOB: 9/1/2000) as a suspect and an arrest warrant was issued.

On Monday, December 14, 2020 Marvin King was apprehended by Third District officers and was subsequently transported to the Sixth District station.

According to NOPD, after waiving his Miranda rights, King admitted to participating in/or being on the scene of all six robberies. He supplied specific details of the robberies to investigators.

King was transported to Central Lockup where he was charged with six counts of armed robbery, six counts of possession of stolen property, and one count of device access fraud.

Sixth District detectives were able to identify two additional subjects involved in the armed robberies:

Larry Winbush (B/M DOB: 5/28/1999)

A known juvenile (B/M, 12/21/2003)

Winbush is currently wanted and has outstanding warrants for three counts of armed robbery and three counts of possession of stolen property.

The known juvenile is currently wanted and has outstanding warrants for four counts of armed robbery, four counts of possession of stolen property and four counts of a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

