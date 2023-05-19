ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating two men who are wanted in connection to a damaged building in the Gentilly area.

According to the NOPD, the two suspects and a silver SUV were near the 3800 block of Pauger Street when the incident happened around 4:04 p.m.

The two subjects were last seen together. One was wearing a gray hoodie and the other was wearing a black shirt and a multi-color backpack.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504)-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

