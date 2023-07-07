NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a man who is accused of stealing a large toolbox from the bed of a pickup truck.
According to police, the crime happened around 3:30 in the morning on June 25 in the 1400 block of Allen Toussaint Avenue.
Police also released surveillance video that was recorded at the scene.
If you can help police solve the case, call the NOPD’s Third District at 504-658-6030 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.
