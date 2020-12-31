NOPD searching for tattooed suspect in armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking assistance in identifying and locating two suspects in the investigation of an armed robbery on December 15 in the 5300 block of Franklin Avenue.

At approximately 10:08, the pictured subjects walked into a convenience store, produced firearms and demanded employees open the store’s register. Both males removed money from the register and fled the scene.

Detectives have obtained an image of a discernable tattoo on the hand of one of the suspects (below), and believe it could be used to better identify one of the suspects.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.