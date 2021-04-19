NOPD searching for suspects involved in shooting at Canal and Bourbon

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is on the hunt for four unknown suspects believed to be involved in an aggravated battery by shooting incident that occurred on April 17.

Suspects wanted in a shooting incident at the intersection of Bourbon and Canal in New Orleans

The male subjects (pictured above) were involved in a verbal altercation with an employee of Willie’s Chicken Shack at approximately 2:13 a.m., before one of the them produced a gun and shot a passerby at the intersection of Bourbon and Canal Streets.

Afterward, the subjects fled down Bourbon Street toward Iberville.

Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the pictured subjects is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.