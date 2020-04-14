NOPD searching for suspects and vehicle involved in an aggravated assault

NEW ORLEANS – Police need the public’s help in locating a vehicle and its occupants in the investigation of an aggravated assault.

The incident occurred on April 11 at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola Avenues.

Reportedly, the Chrysler minivan pulled alongside the victim who was standing at the intersection. One of the vehicle’s occupants asked the victim for cigarettes before producing a firearm.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.