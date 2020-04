NEW ORLEANS – Officers have obtained an arrest warrant and are looking for 26 year old Kevin Francisco-Rochez for attempted rape.

The incident occurred on February 27 in the 15000 block of Dwyer Road. Francisco-Rochez is to be arrested and charged with attempted first-degree rape.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Kevin Francisco-Rochez is asked to contact NOPD Sex Crimes Unit detectives at (504) 658-5523 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504) 822-1111.