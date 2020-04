NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD needs the public’s help identifying a suspect in a package theft in the 2200 block of Mexico Street.

The package theft happened on March 30.

The unknown black male arrived to the victim’s house on foot and stole the package from the front steps. The package contained an Apple TV box and a book with a total value of $107.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.