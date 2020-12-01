NOPD searching for suspect in Magazine Street armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating and identifying a suspect in the investigation of an armed robbery on November 29 in the 5500 block of Magazine Street.

According to NOPD at about 3:11 p.m., the pictured subject allegedly entered a business in the area and produced from his backpack a handgun, which he reportedly pointed at a store employee. The subject then demanded money from the employee. The employee complied and provided money from the register and deposit bag at gunpoint. The subject placed the money inside of his backpack and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as an unknown black male, heavyset, approx. 6’0”, believed to be between 40 and 50 years old with brown eyes and short black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a red flat-billed hat, black zip-up hooded jacket, blue jeans, mask, and carrying a brown backpack.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured suspect is asked by NOPD to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.