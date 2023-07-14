NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a man who is accused of shooting a woman on North Rampart Street.

According to police, the attack happened around 2:30 in the morning on May 27 in the 900 block. The NOPD also released security camera footage that shows the suspect leaving the area.

Police say the man and woman began arguing as they passed one another on the street, but the confrontation escalated and became violent when the man pulled a gun and shot the woman in the abdomen.

The man appears to be wearing a white t-shirt in much of the footage. But at one point, according to police, the put on a dark-colored jacket.

The woman survived the attack, but police have not released any additional information on the extent of her injuries or her condition.

If you can help police identify or locate the man, call the NOPD’s First District station at 504-658-6010 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

