NOPD searching for subjects involved in vehicle burglaries in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is searching for individuals wanted in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Seventh District.

The NOPD says that the wanted subjects were observed on security footage committing multiple vehicle burglaries in and around the 4600 block of Good Drive in on December 1 at around 2 a.m.

An armed subject pointed a firearm at the victim’s front door while another subject committed the vehicle burglaries in the area.

Video depicting the incidents can be viewed here.

Anyone with information on these incidents or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.