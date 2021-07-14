NOPD searching for persons of interest in North I-10 Service Road homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is searching for two men for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a double shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition on July 6.

The NOPD believes 23-year-old Dwight Randolph and 21-year-old Norman Andrews may possess information vital to the investigation of the incident that occurred in the 12100 block of the I-10 Service Road at around 9:14 p.m. that evening.

Dwight Randolph

Norman Andrews

Neither subject is currently wanted on criminal charges. However, detectives feel the men have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to interview them.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the location of the pictured persons of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Nickolas Davis at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.