Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is looking to locate a person of interest for questioning in connection with a hit and run crash that injured a popular French Quarter street performer.

On June 17, 75-year-old Mamie Marie Burfict, also known as the “Queen of Bourbon Street,” was knocked off her adult tricycle and injured at the intersection of Saint Charles Avenue and Perdido Street.

NOPD officials said the crash occurred around 12:04 a.m. and the suspect vehicle left the scene in a westbound direction on Saint Charles Avenue.

Investigators said the car they believe to be involved in the crash was described as a 2020 Chevy Trax, possibly black in color. NOPD officials identified Angelique Drummer, 33, as the registered owner of the car.

Drummer has been identified as a person of interest in this investigation and is sought for questioning, according to NOPD officials.

Anyone with information about this incident or Drummer’s location can contact the NOPD Traffic Unit’s Hit and Run Division at (504)-658-621, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts