NOPD searching for person of interest in aggravated assault

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD needs help locating a person of interest for questioning regarding an aggravated assault with a firearm that took place on April 7 at the intersection of Tulane and South Claiborne Avenues.

The pictured subject is not considered a suspect at this time. NOPD detectives believe he has knowledge critical to the investigation and wish to question him.

Anyone with information on the aggravated assault or the identification of this individual is asked to call NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.